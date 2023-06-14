WA SPI Reykdall Will Run for Position Again in 2024

WA State OSPI WA State OSPI loading...

First elected in 2016, and re-elected in 2020, WA State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced this week he will seek another term in 2024.

The announcement came on Monday

Reykdal's campaign released a statement that read in part:

“To be the best, we have to keep innovating, transforming, and developing systems that support the unique needs of every single learner, I can’t wait to lean into this work in the next phase of developing our excellent public school system.”

He also touted progress made in providing services and programs for students, last fall he introduced goals for the legislature to approve a sweeping array of free student meal and supply programs.

During the 2020 election cycle, Reykdal received over half of his 1.6 million votes from King County voters, approximately 608K.

A study shared by The Center Square from July, 2022 showed WA state ranked 31st in the nation in overall school quality. The study said the state had numerous low marks in test and education scores, despite some of the highest levels of spending per student.

At that time, the study said results released by the OSPI showed 70 percent of students statewide failed to meet standards in math, while 52 percent failed to do so in English.

So far, no challenger has publicly come forward to seek the SPI position.