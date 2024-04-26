WA Prisoner Escapes From Monroe by Stealing Staff Members Car

Suspect Clay (WA Dept of Corrections) Suspect Clay (WA Dept of Corrections) loading...

Monroe, WA Police and Department of Corrections Officers are issuing a bulletin for an escaped prisoner.

The man got away from the Minimum Security facility at Monroe

59-year-old Patrick Lester Clay was apparently performing some routine maintenance cleaning when, according to the DOC, he broke into a staff member's office.

He then stole the keys to the staff member's car, which he drove off the grounds. According to the DOC bulletin:

"Clay was last seen in a white 4 door GMC Sierra truck, plate number C39525X. Clay was last seen wearing khaki pants, khaki jacket and khaki beanie with white tennis shoes and a yellow DOC vest on; however, there was a blue grey zip up sweatshirt and black ballcap in the vehicle which he may be wearing now."

He was in the Monroe facility doing time for convictions for burglary, theft, and malicious mischief out of King County, his release date was December 24th, 2025.

DOC says if anyone sees the vehicle or Clay, do not approach him, call 911 or 360-794-2720. Authorities did not say how much time elapsed before he was found to be missing. Officials did not say if they think they know where he is headed.