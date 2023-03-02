WA Legislature Bans Manufacture, Sale of Cannabis ‘Cocktails’

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Washington State Legislature has passed (the House) a bill that would ban the sale of what are referred to as 'cannabis cocktails.'

Drinks are sold in numerous states, combine THC with the alcohol

According to news sources, alcoholic drinks 'reinforced' with THC from pot are sold in numerous states, including Michigan, CA, Colorado and Maryland.

According to the website Poison.org:

"Cannabis-infused drinks contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive ingredient found in Cannabis plants. These are not the same products as CBD-infused beverages. Cannabis-infused drinks have been available in the United States since 2010, and have recently surged in popularity. In the United States, cannabis-infused drinks may also contain other substances including caffeine, alcohol, cannabidiol (CBD), or delta-8 THC. "

There is no current standard for how much THC can be put in these drinks, they can produce a wide variety of pot-related symptoms on top of those from alcohol.

The WA State legislature (house) has passed HB 1772, which would prohibit the sale, manufacture, or public serving (bars etc) of such beverages. According to GOP House Rep Kevin Waters of Stevenson, WA, he was motivated to pursue this bill because of the recent death of a teenage girl in his district who died as the result of a drunk driver who was later found to have mixed alcohol and THC.

The bill will now move on to the State Senate for more consideration.