WA DOH Hands Out Birth Assistance Grants Based on ‘Equity’

Monday, the WA State Dept. of Health announced a series of grants to groups that offer or help with birthing services, based upon equity.

Grants will go towards groups DOH says are underserved

According to information released Monday, March 6th from the WA State Department of Health (DOH), a total of just over $2.5 million will be granted to five groups in WA state.

According to the DOH:

"DOH’s Birth Equity Project funding seeks to address and reduce the racism faced by birth workers and families of the priority communities and improve birth outcomes. DOH is investing in community-based birth worker organizations helping close the gaps through culturally responsive care."

According to 2019 data, the DOH claims Native Americans had the highest infant mortality rate in WA state, followed by non-Hispanic black Americans, as well as Pacific Islander populations. DOH also says American Indian and Alaska Native persons had the highest such rates, according to a 2023 recent study.

DOH says racism and lack of equity is to blame:

"Our research shows that perinatal health, birth outcomes, and infant mortality rates are connected to the quality of medical care access, health status, and public health policies and practices."

Each of the five groups will receive $200K annually, over the next 2.5 years, says DOH. The groups that are receiving the funding, as well as other information about these grants, can be found by clicking here.