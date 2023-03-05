Bill Proposes to Remove Cannabis Screenings for Employees

A bill proposing to prohibit employers from discriminating against employees who use cannabis recreationally is progressing through the state legislature.

The Engrossed Substitute of SB 5123 is proposing to remove drug screenings for employees who legally consume cannabis at home

Employers will be prohibited from discriminating against an applicant who recreationally uses cannabis outside of work hours, with some exceptions applied.

This bill moved out of the Senate and is progressing to the House Labor & Workplace Standards committee.