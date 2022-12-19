Zack’s Law has been Pre-Filed

It's an effort to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state.

Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often cold enough to cause cold water shock. This is what happened 18-year-old Zachary Rager, an experienced swimmer who jumped into the Chehalis River on a warm spring day nearly two years ago, he downed because of the shock of cold water..

Representative Peter Abbarno of Centralia says it's a hidden danger that's preventable. "Unfortunately, even before and after what happened to Zack, you're seeing cold water shocked drownings all over the state of Washington. They're more common than you think about," the state representative says.

He adds, "...and there's a way to help inform individuals of the danger of cold water shock."

Rep. Abbarno has pre-filed House Bill 1004, also known as "Zack's Law." The measure would require signs to be erected on or near bridges and waterways to warn people of cold-water shock risks.

The original bill passed the House Transportation Committee unanimously during the last session, but never reached the House floor for a vote.The new legislative session begins January 9th.