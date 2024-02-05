WA Dept of Health Introduces COVID, Flu ‘Kiosks’, Coming Soon

The WA State Department of Health has introduced a new kiosk program, designed to make it easier for people to stay on top of healthcare needs.

Kiosks will be located in a variety of areas.

According to information released by the WA State Department of Health on Monday:

"Beginning this week, kiosks across the state will offer free COVID-19 and flu tests as well as other health care supplies. This initiative underscores DOH's commitment to promoting health equity by reaching underserved communities and disproportionately affected populations."

The kiosks will also dispense several types of free COVID and flu antigen tests, and they are slated to be located in churches, libraries, schools, and other areas where they are requested. WA DOH did not yet provide a list of specific locations.

WA DOH says 17 have already been ordered by tribal communities. The kiosks resemble a large vending machine, according to information provided by the WA DOH.