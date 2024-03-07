WA Coastal Bottomfish Fishing Season Kicks off March 9th

The WA State Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced the opening of another fishing season.

Bottom fishing off the coast begins this weekend.

The WDFW says the regulations will be the same as they were in 2023:

"Bottomfish regulations remain the same as in 2023. Anglers are reminded that possession of copper rockfish, quillback rockfish, and vermilion rockfish will be prohibited in May, June, and July, when peak effort for bottomfish occurs. This restriction is intended to reduce catch to stay within state specific federal harvest limits."

Yelloweye Rockfish retention (keeping them) is prohibited, and they must be released if caught. The WDFW provided information about the seasons beginning this weekend:

2024 coastal recreational bottomfishing seasons

Ilwaco (Marine Area 1), Westport-Ocean Shores (Marine Area 2), La Push (Marine Area 3) and Neah Bay (Marine Area 4 west of Bonilla-Tatoosh) will open March 9 through Oct. 19. Daily aggregate limit is nine bottomfish and includes a sub-limit of seven rockfish. Daily limit is two lingcod and one cabezon per angler and no minimum size restriction. Possession prohibited for copper rockfish, quillback rockfish, and vermilion rockfish in May, June, and July.

Neah Bay (Marine Area 4 east of Bonilla-Tatoosh) is open year-round for bottomfishing. Lingcod fishing is open March 9 through Oct. 19. Daily aggregate limit is nine bottomfish and includes a sub-limit of seven black, blue /deacon, yellowtail, and widow rockfishes. Daily limit is two lingcod and one cabezon per angler and no minimum size restriction."

More details can be found on the WDFW website.