Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls

BCSO kept busy (BCSO) BCSO kept busy (BCSO) loading...

Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night.

Animal attacks, assaults, thefts, and more

Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:

"... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered stolen vehicle, 1 recovered big Tex dump trailer, and one animal that tried to attack the neighbor was collected by Benton County..." (as well as animal control).

Multiple agencies assisted in the search of the recovered stolen property. Also, a man was arrested for an assault at the Palm Bar and Grill, and a suspect was located and arrested in a stolen car at the Desert Food Mart.

Get our free mobile app

Then, Sunday evening, Deputies were back at the original crime scene and located a 500-gallon fuel trailer and a BMW motorcycle, both reported stolen out of Yakima. The investigation into this incident continues.