Semi Crash Near Blewett Pass Blamed Failure To Chain Up

No one is injured after a semi crash near Blewett Pass late Sunday night.

State Patrol Troopers says the semi tractor-trailer driven by 47-year-old Esdras Norelus of Lake Worth, Florida left the roadway to the right, striking a dirt embankment and DOT sign.

Neither Norelus nor his passenger, 47-year-old Prince Yusef, were injured.

Norelus was issued a ticket for failing to chain up the truck as required. The crash took place at about 11:45 Sunday night.

Norelus was driving 2022 Volvo semi truck with a 2022 semi trailer.