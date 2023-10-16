Violent Crash Kills Two on Highway 395 North of Pasco

Area of fatal crash north of Pasco (Google maps, FCSO) Area of fatal crash north of Pasco (Google maps, FCSO) loading...

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol say two people died Sunday afternoon when they apparently failed to stop at an intersection that intersects with Highway 395 north of Pasco.

Car was westbound on Crestloch Road when it crossed the highway and was hit

The WSP reports a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Angela Hart, with a passenger, 18-year-old April Hart, both of Kennewick, died at the scene.

Investigators say Hart's vehicle was westbound on Crestloch Road, went past the Country Mercantile, and apparently did not stop at the intersection with Highway 395.

The highway is divided at that intersection and also contains the Selph Road turnoff across the highway. WSP says Hart's vehicle was struck in the driver's door by a northbound Dodge pickup traveling at highway speed. Their vehicle ended up in the median some distance away.

The two people in the truck, identified as Madeline Johnson and Andre Kaupp, were taken to an area hospital, but the Harts were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.