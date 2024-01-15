UW Player Shakeup Continues After Coach Heads to Alabama
Incoming UW Coach Jeff Firsch (hired away from the U of Arizona) will have a lot of restructuring to do following the departure of Kalen DeBoer to Alabama.
Coaching shake-up leaves Huskies with a lot of defections
As UW prepares to join the Big 10 Conference for 2024-25, the Huskies' new coach has his work cut out for him. Coach Firsch is a very good, if unknown, quantity. He had a 15-21 record with the Wildcats over three seasons, but he took over an awful program. After going 1-11 his first year, he went 5-7 in the second, and in 2023, 9-3--the single biggest turnaround in school history and a bowl berth.
Arizona was 7 or 8 points away from being 11-1 with single-digit losses to some top 20 SEC schools.
According to KING-5 TV, here's a look at the shakeup caused by the departure of Coach DeBoer to Alabama. the following players entered the transfer portal:
- "Tre Watson, TE, senior (signed with Texas A&M)
- Taeshaun Lyons, WR, sophomore (signed with Utah)
- Dylan Morris, QB, redshirt senior (signed with James Madison)
- Jaivion Green, CB, junior (signed with Stanford)
- Austin Harnetiaux, LB, sophomore
- Austin Mack, QB, redshirt-freshman
- Nate Kalepo, OG, redshirt-senior
- Dyson McCutcheon, DB, redshirt junior
- Asa Turner, S, senior
- Will Rogers, QB, senior
- Ethan Barr, LB, senior
- Jabbar Muhammad, Sr., cornerback
- Mishael Powell, S, redshirt senior
- William Haskell, QB, redshirt junior
- Jakson Bermon, S, redshirt sophomore
- Griffin Waiss, TE, redshirt-junior"
Not all of them were projected as starters, but the Huskies lost a lot of depth. And, four highly-regarded high school recruits have de-committed, or rescinded, their plans to play at UW. De-committing is nothing new, 15-20, even 30 years ago, you would see players withdraw their commitment to a school, but almost always it was only because the head coach who recruited them was fired.
The players who de-committed were:
- "Noah Carter, DE, Centennial HS, Peoria, Ariz.
- Dominic Kirks, DT, Riverside HS, Painesville, Ohio
- Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, Bethel HS
- Keona Wilhite, DE, Salpointe Catholic, Ariz."
And finally, UW is going to be facing large shoes to fill because record-setting QB Michael Penix is expected to declare for the draft, and their top 3 receivers Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, and Jai'Lynn Polk as well as running back Dillon Johnson have already officially declared for the NFL draft in April.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman