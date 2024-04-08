Getting The Mental Help You Need in Washington State

Do you ever feel like you need someone to talk to?

This isn't an infomercial where you have all these questions and you think, "Yes, Yes, oh my gosh, YES!" but then again, maybe it is. And that my friend is OKAY.

Have you ever felt like you were a burden and life was just not going your way?

I get it, because at times, same.

How can we get the help we need in Washington State without feeling like we are bogging down our friends?

There ARE resources available, and they are free. Doesn't matter which state you live in, you Mental State matters and YOU Matter.

"Call, text, or chat 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365." - Source

When should you use the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline? If you are in doubt of reaching out, this might be your sign to just do it. Gallery Credit: Aly

What are some other resources available?

Take a look at what WA State Health Care Authority has to offer.

Are we equipped in handling all things, life?

No, I really don't believe we are. Which is why it makes it so important to reach out. We all have different life experiences to share and grow from. Why should Mental Health be left out?

The older we get; I think the more open we become.

I am aware of the change that has been happening in our society of people being more open about what's going on in their brain, and I hope that keeps momentum.

Give yourself a soul hug.

We got this ok? Or how about another personal tidbit to make you smile. The back of my car has a sticker that is supposed to say, "You Got This," but weather has worn 'er down and she now says, "You Go His." So with that being said.

We Go His - Aly

Exploring the 5 Best Fishing Spots in Washington State Dive into our guide to the best fishing spots in the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

10 Spring Family Adventures You'll Love In Washington State Check out these 10 amazing spring break family destinations you'll love in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals