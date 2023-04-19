US Customs Spills The Beans, Finds $21.1 Million in Fentnyl in Veggies

US Customs and Border Patrol US Customs and Border Patrol loading...

April 17, US Customs and Border Patrol agents got a lot more than Jack and the Bean Stalk, when they found over $21 million worth of Fentanyl pills hidden in a shipment of beans.

Agents said there were over 3.5 million pills

Agents working at the Otay Mesa port of entry, which is in San Diego County south of the city were alerted to a possible situation involving a semi-truck and trailer driven by a 48-year-old man, whose manifest said he had a load of beans on board.

CPB (Customs and Border Patrol) utilized what they call non-intrusive detection equipment (Kind of like an x-ray) to reveal potentially 'other' cargo on board.

The truck was directed to another area of the port where inspections are done, and agents found one of the largest shipments of Fentanyl pills recorded in the area. CPB says there were 3.52 million pills, with an estimated street value of $21.1 million.

According to CPB:

" CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 308 packages concealed within the shipment of green beans. The narcotics were tested and identified as fentanyl pills with a total weight of 776.03 pounds."

A K-9 assisted the officers in locating the contraband.