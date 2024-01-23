Teen Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Gunfire Incident

Area of original incident (google street view)

Kennewick Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male, wanted in connection with a January 18th shooting.

    Group of teens in a fight resulted in gunfire

January 18th, around 2:40PM Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West  4th. Ave. for a report of a fight.

Two groups of juveniles had met up in a parking lot at the location and began to fight. During the altercation, one of the teens pulled out a firearm. He struggled with two others from the opposing group. As they struggled, the gun went off, but no one was hurt.

The  teen with the gun fled the scene prior to the arrival of Police.

KPD Officers reported Tuesday the 23rd., the 16-year-old was located in the 6400 block of Chapel Hill Boulevard in Pasco. He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation. Pasco Police assisted in the apprehension.

