Check Out Amazing Night Cosmic Tubing Near Tri-Cities Washington

Thrilling Night Adventures: Cosmic Tubing Extravaganza near Tri-Cities

If you are looking for a great family fun escape from Eastern Washington and the Tri-Cities, my wife and I have discovered an amazing tubing place you might not know about.



Unleash the Fun: Experience Cosmic Tubing Near Tri-Cities, Washington

Every year my wife and I see her parents in Salem Oregon for the holidays. Still, this year we took a little detour and came across some amazing cosmic tubing --- nighttime illuminated tubing down a mountain - how awesome is that?

Cosmic Tubing is not your usual tubing experience. Can you picture yourself plunging down the mountain in an inner tube while the vibrant colors of 600,000 LED lights surround you?

And that's not all, you also get to enjoy an exciting laser light show, black light effects, and rocking music.

Located at the Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, it's a pretty amazing experience and not that far of a drive from the Tri-Cities.

Cosmic Tubing runs on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm and 5:00 pm to 9:15 pm on Sundays and during school holiday periods. As availability is weather-dependent and subject to snow levels, overall I think you'll enjoy the experience of zipping down the mountain.

Forget all the heavy lifting of getting to the top while carrying your tube. You can relax and enjoy the ride up with Mt. Hood's only dual conveyor lifts dedicated to tubing. As you ascend the mountain, you can also savor the beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.

I know their hours vary due to the weather but you can get more details on cosmic tubing at Mt. Hood here.

