Teen And Adult Driver Both Cited in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash

Often in motor vehicle accidents, one party ends up with a citation. But not the case here, and their age spread was unusual.

A juvenile driver slammed by a motorcycle near Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Department's Motor Vehicle Unit responded to a crash on Wednesday on the northwest edge of town, about a half mile west of the golf course.

Deputies say a 2013 Kia Rio driven by a juvenile with two passengers pulled up to a rural road intersection, then after stopping at the stop sign proceeded into the intersection.

The car was slammed in the front passenger door by a motorcycle ridden by 56-year-old Carlos Bazan. No one in the car was hurt, but the impact left a sizeable dent in the car.

Bazan was treated at the scene for various unspecified injuries, then taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.

Both drivers ended up with citations

The GCSO says the juvenile was cited for failure to yield the right of way, while Bazan was ticketed for no valid license and no insurance. A rather unusual occurrence considering their age difference, both committed infractions.