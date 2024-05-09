Surveillance Images Released for Deadly Richland Hit-And-Run

Richland Police have released some surveillance images and a partial description of the suspect vehicle.

Victim seriously hurt, left lying in the road following hit-and-run

Around 1:30 AM last Sunday, the vehicle pictured was captured on what RPD says is CCTV hitting a pedestrian who was crossing Columbia Center Boulevard, near Highway 240.

Get our free mobile app

RPD says the victim sustained serious injuries and is still in the hospital. The vehicle did not stop and drove off. These images were captured of the vehicle near North Kellogg St. and West Clearwater, it appears law enforcement has been able to track and piece together the vehicle's travel related to the crash.

Suspect vehicle (RPD) Suspect vehicle (RPD) loading...

The vehicle is, according to RPD:

"Based on the video, the vehicle may be a black, early-to-mid 2000's Toyota (Avalon) or Lexus (IS/GS)? The vehicle has distinctive silver trim around the windows and will likely have damage to the front and/or passenger side mirror."

This case is being investigated as a Felony, and significant charges could be levied against the driver, especially due to the injuries to the victim. Anyone who may have any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential, it is Richland Case Number 24-018646..