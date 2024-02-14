Stolen Benton City Work Truck Recovered in Kennewick, Thief Busted

It appears the worker likely left it running, it had the keys inside.

Suspect arrested after driving stolen truck from Benton City to Kennewick

Wednesday morning, Benton County Deputies, with help from Kennewick and Richland Police, were able to locate a stolen work truck that was taken from Benton City.

The worker had stopped at the Conoco in Benton City for just a moment, and went inside, but when he returned his truck was gone. Fortunately, between the officers and the worker, they were able to track down the wayward vehicle in Kennewick.

It appears from the images the truck was located near the intersection of Highway 395, Clearwater, and Vista Way, in the parking lot near the Wake Up Call espresso stand.

The suspect driver was located and arrested without incident. Law enforcement officers remind people, never to leave their vehicle running when they enter a store (especially a convenience store) for even a moment.

These days, officers say thieves loiter near convenience and other stores, waiting for people to leave their vehicles running during a quick trip inside.