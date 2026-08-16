This year, the fire season has been terrifying, annoying and shocking, including Spokane.

Arson Suspect Jailed for Fire near a Spokane Dairy Queen

Spokane County Sheriffs' Deputies now say a Thursday morning fire on West Francis was arson.

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Around 10:05 AM, Deputies and Spokane Fire District 9 were called to a small vacant lot where a fire was said to be spreading northeast, toward some homes. The location was near a Dairy Queen at 301 West Francis.

When Deputies Arrived, Residents from Nearby Homes Spraying Garden Hoses

Deputies said the fire was quickly extinguished by Spokane Fire District 9, and the investigation began. Surveillance camera footage and witnesses showed a man in the field who appeared to pour something on the ground, then walk away.

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Moments later, smoke was seen in the area. A suspect matching the description of the man was later located near Francis and Maple, and 35-year-old Matthew G. Robinson was detained.

He admitted to being in the area, but denied any involvement. However, the investigation showed he had a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and a lighter, and other evidence linked him to the blaze.

He's now facing a 1st. Degree Arson charge.