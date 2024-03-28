Speeding Juvenile Driver in Stolen Car Caught North of Pasco

A high-risk maneuver was used by Franklin County Deputies late Wednesday night to stop a speeding stolen car north of Pasco.

Driver refused to pull over

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports a Deputy was conducting patrols on the Pasco Kahlotus Road area, when he spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed. After getting the plate and contacting the owner, he was able to determine the vehicle was reported recently stolen out of Kennewick.

With assistance from Pasco Police, the Deputy performed what the FCSO said was a "high-risk" maneuver to stop the car. All the occupants were arrested without incident.

Get our free mobile app

It turned out the driver was a juvenile so their name and other information was not released. The car was able to be returned to its owner, the driver was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

The other three occupants were released to the custody of their parents.