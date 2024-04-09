Semi Hauling Crushed Cars Capsizes Coming off Blue Bridge Near Kennewick

Semi Hauling Crushed Cars Capsizes Coming off Blue Bridge Near Kennewick

Semi crash (WSP Trooper Thorson Twitter -X)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traffic was snarled during the early morning commute Tuesday, heading from Pasco to Kennewick.

  Semi-truck hauling a load of crushed cars crashes

Based on reports from Kennewick Police, who were the first to arrive at the scene, the crash occurred around or just after 3 AM.  KPD and later Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said the truck was carrying a load of crushed cars when it crashed while heading south.

The truck had just finished crossing the Blue Bridge (Highway 395) when the incident occurred. Trooper Thorson, the Public Information Officer for WSP for southeastern WA, said the driver sustained "minor" injuries.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The investigation continues, with no word if any citations issued, but the crash grabbed a lot of looks from passing drivers because the flatbed spilled most of its load of compacted vehicles.  This video is courtesy of Trooper Thorson, WSP via X, formerly Twitter.

 

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Filed Under: Blue Bridge, accident, state patrol
Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA