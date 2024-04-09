Semi Hauling Crushed Cars Capsizes Coming off Blue Bridge Near Kennewick

Traffic was snarled during the early morning commute Tuesday, heading from Pasco to Kennewick.

Semi-truck hauling a load of crushed cars crashes

Based on reports from Kennewick Police, who were the first to arrive at the scene, the crash occurred around or just after 3 AM. KPD and later Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said the truck was carrying a load of crushed cars when it crashed while heading south.

The truck had just finished crossing the Blue Bridge (Highway 395) when the incident occurred. Trooper Thorson, the Public Information Officer for WSP for southeastern WA, said the driver sustained "minor" injuries.

The investigation continues, with no word if any citations issued, but the crash grabbed a lot of looks from passing drivers because the flatbed spilled most of its load of compacted vehicles. This video is courtesy of Trooper Thorson, WSP via X, formerly Twitter.

