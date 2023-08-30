Seattle Tech Firm Lays Off Over 66 Percent of Workers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to another WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice) issued by Employment Security, another Seattle-based company is laying off workers.

SkyKick to let go two-thirds of workforce

According to multiple sources, including Geekwire.com, the company employs between 267 and 300 people. Geekwire says 300, according to LinkedIn. Employment Security on Wednesday issued a WARN alert that the company will be soon laying off 181 of them.

The expected date of "separations" will begin October 31st, according to ESD. SkyKick is a company that, according to Geekwire:

"SkyKick targets Information Technology Services Providers (ITSPs) that help small and medium-sized businesses with their cloud infrastructure management, including migrating and managing files in the cloud."

The company was started 12 years ago by two former Microsoft employees. According to Geekwire, the company raised $130 million in 2021.

Company officials said they are trying to "right-size" (source-Puget Sound Business Journal) after a year and a half of heavy investments.

Get our free mobile app

This comes after thousands of other tech layoffs occurred at Microsoft and other firms earlier this year in Seattle and King County.