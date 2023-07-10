Seattle MLB All-Star Weekend Sees 3 Fatal Shootings, 51 Car Thefts

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The MLB All-Star Game and its related activities are in Seattle this week, and according to reports, Seattle PD officers are working 12.5-hour shifts.

Three fatal shootings between Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to MyNorthwest.com and AM 770 KTTH Radio's Jason Rantz, three fatal shootings occurred in Seattle during the start fo All-Star Weekend.

One of them Friday night happened at an unidentified business, said to be a gas station at 4th Ave. South and South Lander Street around 11:30 PM. Early Saturday morning, around 5 AM a woman was fatally shot in what is known as the Leschi Neighborhood, then a few hours later around 9:30 AM a man was found fatally shot in front of the old Rainier Brewery Building near Airport Way South and South Hinds Street.

The first and third shootings were within visual distance of T-Mobile Park, where the All-Star game is being staged.

Rantz reports, according to Seattle PD information, the victim found near the old Rainier Brewery was holding a gun and another report claims about 100 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Seattle Police, per orders from City Officials, are working 12.5-hour shifts to provide service during the All-Star week, and the city conducted large homeless camp sweeps the week before, including city crews removing tons of garbage and cleaning sidewalks.

During the All-Star Weekend, besides the three fatal shootings, Seattle PD responded to 51 vehicle thefts and 48 robbery-larceny calls.