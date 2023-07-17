Search For Man Who Fell Off Raft in Columbia River Continues

Search for missing man who fell off raft into Columbia River (GCSO) Search for missing man who fell off raft into Columbia River (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the search for a man who was seen falling off an inflatable raft in the Columbia on Saturday is now a recovery mission.

King County Dive Rescue on the River Monday near Quincy

Around 6:20 PM Saturday evening, the GCSO was called out to the Willow Beach-Crescent Bar recreation area on the Columbia River, a popular spot about ten miles west of Quincy, WA.

Witnesses said a man who was on an inflatable raft at least 50 yards from shore had fallen off but no one saw him resurface.

GCSO Deputies, with help from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Kittitas County emergency teams, continued the search until dark Saturday night but did not find the man. After an all-day search Sunday that was interrupted late due to mechanical issues with equipment, the efforts were called off.

Monday, July 17th, the GCSO says the King County Dive Rescue team is again on the water downstream, searching for the man in what they say is a recovery mission.

Crews are having to deal with gusty winds and choppy waters, making the search more difficult. More information is expected to be released soon.