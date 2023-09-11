Seahawks’ 2nd Half on Sunday Not Worst in Team History

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Part of it was due to losing a pair of offensive linemen during the game, but Seattle's 12 yards of total offense in the second half of their loss to the Rams was not their worst ever.

November 1979 Saw Seahawks be Part of NFL Record

After leading 13-7 at the half Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, the 'Hawks offense sputtered, gaining only 12 yards of total offense and 1 first down in the second half. According to Sports Illustrated, by way of ESPN, that's the lowest total of any half in the NFL dating back to 1991. The final score was 30-13 Rams on Sunday.

However, on November 4th, 1979, the Rams held the 'Hawks to what is still an NFL record of minus-7 yards of total offense in a 24-0 victory.

Get our free mobile app

Seattle QB Jim Zorn finished 2-17 passing for 25 yards, both completions to Hall of Famer WR Steve Largent. But the 'Hawks's ground game, which had been averaging just over 147 yards per game (among the highest in the league) negated that. The NFL didn't start recording sacks as a stat until 1982, but it's estimated the Rams had six in that 1979 contest.

Due to those tackles for loss, Seattle ended with -7 yards. They only ran 16 plays in the first half. The Rams' defense at that time was led by Hall of Famer DE Jack Youngblood, Safety Nolan Cromwell, and several other All-Decade NFL defenders.

Given the offensive-oriented nature of today's league, it is doubtful that record will ever be broken.