Ritzville Suspect Leads Cops on 35 Mile Chase in Stolen Asphalt Truck

Stolen asphalt truck (ACSO) Stolen asphalt truck (ACSO) loading...

Details are still coming in, but it appears a West Richland man led Adams County Deputies and WSP Troopers on a wild chase Tuesday morning.

Man accused of stealing an asphalt truck

The ACSO says early Tuesday they were advised about a possible drive-by shooting, but did not specify the location. However, the suspect apparently stole a Washington State Department of Transportation asphalt truck from an area near the intersection of SR 26 and SR 261, which is right next to Washtucna in Adams County. Washtucna is one of the towns you go through on your way to Pullman on Highway 26.

stolen truck on fire (ACSO) stolen truck on fire (ACSO) loading...

The man, identified as 31-year-old Lance Rodgers, led Deputies on a lengthy 35-mile chase north on SR 261 before the truck finally caught fire on I-90 two miles east of Ritzville towards Spokane. During the pursuit, Rogers allegedly aimed a firearm out the window of the stolen truck.

ACSO K-9 Nado was brought along during the pursuit, and when the truck caught fire and was disabled, the dog was able to bring down the suspect without having to bite him.

Get our free mobile app

The ACSO says the suspect is believed to be linked to several drive-by shooting incidents but did not say where they occurred.

Rogers is now in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville facing multiple counts, the investigation continues.