Ritzville Man Arrested on 6 Burglary, Sexually Related Charges

A dangerous suspect is in the Adams County Jail after being arrested for multiple sexually motivated crimes.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday

35-year-old Brian Massey of Ritzville was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, to face a slew of charges.

According to the Ritzville Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Massey was the subject of a two-week investigation involving a series of burglaries and more.

According to the Ritzville Police Department:

"Massey was arrested on the following charges. Residential Burglary with Sexual Motovation, Attempted Indecent Liberties, Assault in the 4th Degree with Sexual Motovation, and 3 separate Ritzville District Court Fail to Appear Warrants for Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree."

According to Washington State Law, burglary with sexual motiviation can either be a the crime of stealing items from someone that are of a sexual nature or those that provide sexual gratification, or someone who uses a break-in as an excuse to commit a sexual assault. Sometimes those criminals steal something from the victim as a 'treasure' or reminder of the incident.

Get our free mobile app

If tried and convicted of these crimes, he could be looking at several years in jail.