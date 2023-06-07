Richland Police Wanted Wednesday–Hit-And-Run, Theft, and More

RPD RPD loading...

Richland Police have several suspects they'd like to ID and catch up with, related to various incidents.

Suspects wanted for theft, hit-and-run, and trespass.

The bearded man pictured above with the gold truck is wanted in connection to hit-and-run offenses, Richland Police say he is associated with the truck pictured, the gold extended-cab Ford.

The younger man and older woman pictured are being sought in connection with a series of area retail thefts, but police did not say which stores, but there are multiple incidents.

The man with the sunglasses and mustache appears to look like he's surprised, perhaps because he was caught on a surveillance camera somewhere he was not supposed to be. He's being sought on a trespassing incident.

Anyone who may recognize these people or has information about these incidents, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

