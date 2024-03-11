Two Washington State Dogs Saved at Sea by US Coast Guard

Two Dogs Were Rescued At Sea Near Anacortes Washington

A Boat's Windshield Was Shattered In Treacherous Waters And Winds

Six People Were Rescued In Total By The U.S Coast Guard In Washington State

Two dogs and their owners in Washington State are doing good after a quick save after a scary incident that could've turned worse if not for the U.S. Coast Guard intervening.

According to the Facebook posting by the U.S. Coast Guard station out of Bellingham Washington, a boat carrying 6 people and 2 dogs (Buster and Belle) was caught in some nasty weather in Rosario Strait.

The boat's front windshield was shattered when the boat took a wave after winds that reached 30 knots gusts with 4' - 6' seas rocked the boat.

The boat's driver sent out a distress call and a Washington State Ferry rescued four of the individuals before the U.S. Coast Guard arrived on the scene.

Some passengers onboard received cuts from the broken windshield and the Coast Guard was able to administer first aid.

Buster and Belle, two golden retrievers seemed to be ok and unharmed but I'm sure were happy to be rescued.

As you can see, it was a scary incident for all involved but a last-minute rescue from the U.S. Coast Guard won't soon be forgotten by the boat's passengers and Buster and Belle.

