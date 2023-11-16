Richland Football Coach Neidhold Announces Retirement

The Richland Bomber Football Boosters have announced through social media, the retirement of Coach Mike Neidhold. (image courtesy of Richland Bomber Football on Facebook).

He began his career as a Bomber player in 1975

Neidhold was part of a resurgence in Richland football, beginning in the early 1970s under then-legendary coach JD Covington. As a quarterback on the 1975-78 teams, the Bombers reached the AAA State Finals, losing 17-7 to Foss of Tacoma in 1976. They won 20 of 23 games during that stretch and the school's first conference title since 1961. The Big 9 conference was not created until 1970-71.

After working as an assistant in the Richland and Pasco programs, he took over as head coach in 2008, after serving as an assistant since 1994. The team won its 3rd WIAA State title in 2017.

Neidhold's career record is 119-55 second only in wins to Lonnie Pierson (129) and his winning percentage (.684)is second-only to JD Covington's .705.

There has not been any word yet on who will take over as only the 7th coach in the school's history, the program dates back nearly 100 years.