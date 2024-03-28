Residential Burglary Wanted Suspect Apprehended in Grant County

The suspect was wanted for incidents that happened in December, 2023.

Suspect located and arrested

On December 20th, 2023, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies and Moses Lake Police conducted a search of a property in Moses Lake, related to a burglary that happened in Adams County.

Based on the evidence, arrest warrants were issued for 33-year-old Joshua Shoemaker. The search continued.

Get our free mobile app

Then this week the GCSO said he was located, and was taken into custody on Thursday. He was arrested, then extradited to Adams County, facing Suspicion of Residential Burglary Charges.

The investigation continues.