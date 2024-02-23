Recall on Ikea USB Chargers, Due to Burn and Shock Hazard

Ikea charger recall (Consumer Product Safety Commission) Ikea charger recall (Consumer Product Safety Commission) loading...

February 22nd, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall, by way of Ikea, over thousands of USB chargers due to a burn and shock hazard.

The model in question was sold in the US and Canada

The USB charger is Model ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers, and the model number is printed on the back of the unit. It is ICPSW5-40-1.

Model number of Ikea USB charger (CPSC) Model number of Ikea USB charger (CPSC) loading...

The CPSC says the cable can become damaged or break over time, causing a shock or burn hazard to the person using it. A total of 17 such reports have been received by the CPSC. Over 22,000 have been sold in the US, just over 10,000 in Canada.

Get our free mobile app

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the device and Ikea is providing refunds. According to the Commission, here is the refund information and instructions:

"call IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls/ or www.ikea.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information."

The units were sold beginning in April 2020, through at least December of 2023.