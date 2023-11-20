Public Hanford Cleanup Hearing Coming Dec. 5th to Kennewick

The public is invited to attend a Hanford cleanup hearing that will take place Tuesday, December 5th, at 5:30 PM at the Red Lion Inn in Kennewick.

Cleanup effort information will be presented

According to the Department of Energy and WA State Department of Ecology:

"The Tri-Party Agreement (TPA) agencies involved in cleanup — the U.S. Department of Energy (Energy), the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — will host this conversation to inform and take questions from the public about ongoing work at the site."

Following the discontinuation of plutonium (weapons) production at Hanford in 1989, the emphasis shifted to cleanup. More than 70 tons of weapons-grade plutonium were manufactured at Hanford during and after World War II.

According to DOE and Ecology:

"During the meeting, TPA leadership will provide a brief welcome, followed by breakout sessions with agency staff to discuss and answer questions about the latest Hanford cleanup projects.

Participants can ask agency experts about the Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste approach for tank waste treatment, current remedial cleanup work, and a look-ahead at the Hanford cleanup mission."

The public is invited to attend, it will begin at 5:30 PM Tuesday, December 5th at the Red Lion Hotel on Columbia Center Boulevard, Kennewick. The open house will be from 5:30 PM to 6 PM then dialogue and questions and answers from 6 to 8 PM.

Get our free mobile app

You can find more information about this open house by clicking here.