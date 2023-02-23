Proposed Bill Would Ban Gas Option for State’s Largest Energy Co.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A pair of WA legislative bills are being considered that if passed, would significant affect the state's largest energy provider.

Bills would prevent Puget Sound Energy from offering natural gas options

According to The Center Square, House Bill 1589 and companion Senate Bill 5562, PSE would be required to stop offering natural gas options to new home owners-construction this year, and make other requirements to comply with what's called CETA.

CETA , accoording to The Center Square:

"Under the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, or CETA, Washington's utility providers have to write and submit plans outlining their strategy to shift away from fossil fuels such as natural gas and replace them with clean energy sources."

PSE said it's rates are expected to go up as much as ten percent over the next year. According to The Center Square:

"The companion bills, along with CETA, are part of an effort to reduce the state’s carbon or CO2 emissions. According to the most recent data from the Environmental Protection Agency Washington made up 1.4% of total U.S. emissions in 2020, 1.6% in 2019."

This is part of the state's efforts to 'wean' itself away from natural gas, and is related to the 'bans' on natural gas options for residential as well as commercial structures (new) that will be built in the future.

It remains to be seen if this bill, if it passes, will have a ripple effect on other energy and natural gas suppliers in WA state.