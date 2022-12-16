Pot Grower-Processor Raided, Shut Down for Criminal Activity

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Liquor Control Board, which also oversees pot-growing, processing, and stores, has shut down a Port Angeles operation. The information was released December 15th

Grower-processor shut down in part due to alleged criminal activity

Dank Incorporated in Port Angeles has had its license revoked by way of emergency suspension following an investigation, according to the Liquor Control Board.

The Washington State Patrol conducted a search of the company after allegations of wrongdoing resulted in an investigation. According to cannabisbusinestimes.com:

"The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) suspended Port Angeles-based Dank Inc.’s cannabis producer/processor license Dec. 14 for a period of 180 days while it seeks permanent revocation of the company’s permits."

The company was accused of not properly tagging any and all plants, some untagged plants were found, and other serious charges were put out by Liquor Control:

"Additionally, on or between June 2021 and present, the licensee violated Washington’s “true party of interest/financier” law (WAC 314-55-035) by allowing undisclosed and/or approved persons, affiliated with a criminal enterprise to control the day to day operations, and engaged and/or permitted criminal conduct."

In other words, the state claims the company allowed the involvement of people with criminal backgrounds to participate in the operation of the facility. They did not directly say if the company was illegally selling pot on the black market.

We have not heard of a pot grower processor or retailer being shut down this way in a long time, if ever.