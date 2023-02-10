Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input

Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass.

Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76

According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:

"The City of Pasco is interested in providing a vital connection for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians across I-182. The proposed Road 76 Overpass project is a new, multi-modal connection that will connect two historically separated communities within the City of Pasco by joining Road 76 between Burden Blvd and Chapel Hill Blvd. This project will help to relieve congestion on the Road 68 corridor and provide pedestrians and bicyclists with a safe connection across I-182."

Currently, Road 76 is a dead-end northbound off Chapel Hill Blvd south of I-182. The city is now pursuing funding opportunities from the local, state, regional, and even Federal levels. A map of the project is pictured here from the City of Pasco.

Citizen input is being sought by city officials, they say it's critical to this project. To see part of the plan with the City of Pasco, click here.

The public is invited to attend an informational gathering that will take place on February 18th at 12 Noon at one of two locations, either Road 76 at Chapel Hill Boulevard, or Road 76 off Burden Boulevard.