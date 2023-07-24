Pasco Thief Steals Worker’s Birthday Bike from Parking Lot

Alleged bike thief (pasco pd) Alleged bike thief (pasco pd) loading...

The search continues for a Pasco bike thief who stole a worker's birthday present to themselves.

Pasco man hops on the bike for a joyride, then rides off

Friday, July 14th, around 3:45 PM security cameras at the Pasco McDonalds near Walmart on Road 68 picked up a suspect who rode off on a worker's expensive bike.

Pasco PD says the man, who's pictured in our story, was across the street getting gas at a gas station, then crossed the road to Mcdonald's. He was driving a dark blue, possibly 2019 Nissan Sentra.

He apparently spotted the bike in the bike rack, jumped on it, took it for a lap around the parking lot, and rode away.

Officers said the worker had purchased the bike for their birthday two days earlier. While the search continues for this suspect who likely committed a felony due to the cost of the bike, Pasco PD used the community fund to buy the woman another bike.

The mountain bike she had was a Marin model, their prices range anywhere from $399 to upwards of $4,000 depending on the model. It's presumed hers was near the lower end.

Anyone who may know who this suspect is, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.