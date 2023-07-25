Pasco PD Seeking ‘Two-Tone’ Van Related to Big Theft

Suspect vehicle (Pasco PD) Suspect vehicle (Pasco PD) loading...

Pasco PD is looking to locate this suspect, who allegedly made off with some expensive merchandise from Walmart.

Police did not specify what day the theft occurred

Officers say this man, dressed in an Airwalk camo t-shirt, loaded an expensive TV and a portable air conditioning unit into his cart and then wheeled it out through an emergency exit.

Pasco PD Pasco PD loading...

That alone, besides the value of the items, elevates the theft to a Class C Felony. Walmart workers tracked his movements, including on camera but he left before Police could arrive.

However, locating him might be easier because of the distinctive two-tone van he was driving. The left rear portion body panels, above the left rear wheel, appear to be either painted black or a black replacement body panel was used.

According to police the vehicle also had a temporary license plate out of Arizona, AB66313. Police did not say if the plate was legitimate or not.

Anyone who may have information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.