Pasco K-9 Outwits Suspect Who Tried to Hide between Fences

Area where suspect hiding (PPD) Area where suspect hiding (PPD) loading...

K-9s are often smarter than the suspects they're chasing.

Pasco K-9 jumps fence, and locates hiding suspect

Pasco Police were called Friday night to a home near North Elm and Adelia Ave. about a suspect who was causing a disturbance. 42-year-old Alonso Emilio Rios was allegedly seen yelling, banging on the door of a home, and causing quite the scene.

Police said he was violating a No Contact Order as well. After securing the area, K-9 Brit was brought in and began to lead officers towards the suspect. Police had heard scuffling and climbing noises several houses over.

K-9 Brit led them into one yard, but officers did not see Rios. Then Brit led his handler back to the other side of the yard, and attempted to jump the fence! His handler would not let him do that, but responded to Brit's loud barking and clawing by looking over the fence.

It turns out there was a small gap between the two fences separating the yards, and Rios was found lying down on the ground between them, trying to hide in the narrow, dark space. But, K-9 Brit found him and wanted to jump the fence and join him.

He was quickly arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail on multiple charges.