Pasco Bike Rider in Serious Condition After Hit-And-Run
The search continues for a driver who struck a bike rider in Pasco Friday night
Rider taken to area hospital with serious injuries
Police were called to an area on 20th Ave between Court and Marie Streets after witnesses reported a rider was hit by a truck.
The adult male riding this bike was hit, and the suspect vehicle, said to be a white pickup, was seen speeding away from the area.
Get our free mobile app
The rider was taken to an area hospital, his injuries are said to be serious. No other information about his condition is known.
The truck was last seen fleeing the scene, heading south on 20th Ave. More updates are expected from Pasco PD.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)