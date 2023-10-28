Pasco Bike Rider in Serious Condition After Hit-And-Run

Pasco bike crash (PPD) Pasco bike crash (PPD) loading...

The search continues for a driver who struck a bike rider in Pasco Friday night

Rider taken to area hospital with serious injuries

Police were called to an area on 20th Ave between Court and Marie Streets after witnesses reported a rider was hit by a truck.

The adult male riding this bike was hit, and the suspect vehicle, said to be a white pickup, was seen speeding away from the area.

The rider was taken to an area hospital, his injuries are said to be serious. No other information about his condition is known.

The truck was last seen fleeing the scene, heading south on 20th Ave. More updates are expected from Pasco PD.