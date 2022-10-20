Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy

Suspect with stolen vehicle (ACSO) Suspect with stolen vehicle (ACSO) loading...

Off-duty law enforcement officers never really stop working.

Off-duty officer spots a stolen vehicle, and suspect

Wednesday afternoon, an Adams County Deputy who was off duty noticed a black SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning just inside the Othello city limits.

The black Chevy 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was seen near the restroom area at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

After other Deputies were alerted and responded to the area, a suspect, identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Pineda of Othello was arrested and taken into custody and was charged with Auto Theft and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Another person with him in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Itzuri Resendiz also of Othello, was released as he was not involved in the crime.