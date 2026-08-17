Over the years, Oreo has released some eye-opening limited run flavors, including Swedish Fish, Limeade, and Watermelon. Here comes another.

Oreo to Release Chicken and Waffles August 14th

It's been gaining a lot of buzz, coming Monday August 24th, Oreo will roll out their latest flavor. It will be available August 17th for what some websites are calling "pre-order," but widespread grocery distribution will be a week later.

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Not sure where they go this idea, but it sounds fascinating. The Kitchn.com posted a review of this new flavor, it's actually debuting along with two others.

What Are the Other Two Flavors?

They are banana pudding and deep fried flavors. The Kitchn website offered reviews, but we don't want to spoil it for you. But, one reviewer said the chicken and waffles had a hint of cookie butter--whatever that is.

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Some of Oreos' previous limited releases include Swedish Fish in 2016, the 2014 summer release Limeade, and Carrot Cake in 2019. Watermelon was brought out in 2013, and Gingerbread in 2020.

Will Chicken and Waffles Become a Permanent Fixture?

That would be no. What's happening is another Oreo consumer competition. According to sources, including KYTX Television:

"They are part of a limited-edition "Twist, Lick, Vote" contest alongside Banana Pudding and Deep Fried Oreos. If Chicken & Waffles wins the public vote, it will return for a limited run in 2027 rather than becoming a permanent fixture."

Perhaps the most long-lived limited edition Oreo ever was the Big Stuf, which was a cookie the size of the palm of your hand! It was launched around 1987 and discontinued in 1991.

Reddit -Jason Liebig--Oreo Bit Stuf Reddit -Jason Liebig--Oreo Bit Stuf