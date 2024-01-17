One Person Dead, Family Displaced in Grant County Housefire

The Grant County Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of a fatal fire from early Wednesday.

Home burns, one dead, family displaced

Very early Wednesday morning,, Moses Lake and Grant County Fire District 5 crews responded to the home in the 8000 block of Neppel Road. The location is northwest of town and west of the airport.

Crews arriving at the scene found the home engulfed in flames, during what the Fire Marshal said was firefighting operations, workers located a deceased person inside the home.

The Coroner has custody of the person, more information will be released when appropriate, reports the Fire Marshal.

The origin of the fire is believed to be accidental, possibly involving a clothes dryer. The Red Cross is assisting with shelter and necessities for the remaining displaced family members.