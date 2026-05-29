This is one of those "why didn't we think of this before?" ideas.

West Richland Debuts new Animal Chip Scanning Center

Along with help from West Richland Police, the City of West Richland has taken on, over the years, a huge role in animal control and welfare in the Tri-Cities. And now, they're the first to debut this animal microchip scanning station.

Where Is It Located?

The new station is at the east end of the West Richland Police Station parking lot, under lighted, camera monitored security, close to the building which is manned 24-7. The box pictured contains a hand-held micro chip scanner, so that if a person finds a lost animal, they can bring it there, and scan, to see if the owner's name and contact information comes up.

According to the West Richland PD:

"If a chip is located, there are instructions provided at the station for reunification. If a chip or owner is NOT located, you must take the dog back with you temporarily until another safe disposition can be found."

There are WARNING Signs About Animal Abandonment

WRPD says this station is NOT a dumping ground for pets, and due to the large amount of security cameras, anyone who decides they want to bring the animal there and leave them, you WILL be prosecuted---and animal abandonment is considered cruelty and it's a Felony.

Get our free mobile app

The need for this station grew out of hundreds of reports over the years of people finding lost animals, and having to find a way, for example, over the weekend, to get the animal scanned to see if it has an ID chip.

The new station is now operational, and Officials are hoping it will greatly increase the number of pets who are reunited with their rightful owners.

The Program was Made Possible by Huge Community Support, You Can Help, Too

The WRPD urges citizens to consider making donations, however best they can to help ensure this and other programs for helping stray and lost animals continue. Click Here to find out how to help.