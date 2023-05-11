Are Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets Available in Yakima? Win Now!
The Original Fresh Hop Ale Festival is coming back in October. But, is it too early to start thinking about purchasing tickets?
Are you kidding me?! Now is exactly the right time to think about tickets so you can be sure to get your hands on some for this amazing annual event.
THE YAKIMA VALLEY IS TOPS WHEN IT COMES TO HOPS
The Yakima Valley contains approximately 75 percent of the total United States hop acreage, with an average farm size of 450 acres accounting for over 77 percent of the total United States hop crop.
WHAT IS THE FRESH HOP ALE FESTIVAL?
The Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima is one of the Top 10 Beer Festivals in the U.S. YCH Hops once again presents this year's Fresh Hop Ale Festival at the SOZO Sports Complex! On Saturday, October 7th, the Fresh Hop Ale Festival will Feature over 70 breweries, wineries, and cideries, as well as live music and amazing food!
WHERE DO YOU PURCHASE FRESH HOP ALE FESTIVAL TICKETS?
Tickets are on sale now at freshhopalefestival.com. Celebrate the world’s best fresh hop beers on October 7th! Cheers! Make sure you grab your VIP tickets early to get all the perks like food all evening, extra drink tokens, and private bathrooms! Seriously, don't put it off - the VIP tickets sell out fast. Register to WIN A PAIR of GA tickets below.
