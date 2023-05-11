One Man Dead in Wapato Identified by Police More Arrests Possible

The search for clues in the latest homicide in Yakima County continues as authorities have identified the victim of the fatal shooting last Friday.

THE VICTIM WAS A RESIDENT OF WAPATO

Yakima County Sheriff's Office Officials say 35-year-old Charlie Jimenez of Wapato was shot in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Wasco Avenue. They say Jimenez was standing in the front yard of the home when two vehicles pulled up and shots were fired from both vehicles. Jimenez was injured but died in route to a hospital.

THE VICTIM WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES

He was shot in the leg, abdomen and the chest. Detectives used security video from the neighborhood and identified the suspect vehicles. A short time after the shooting one of the vehicles was spotted by a Toppenish Police Officer. The driver took off and eventually crashed the vehicle near Buena. The three people in the vehicle fled but were eventually arrested. Three were taken into custody but only two are being held in the Yakima County jail on 2nd-degree-murder charges.

MORE ARRESTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH A SECOND SUSPECT VEHICLE

The investigation continues as more arrests are possible. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says two suspect vehicles were spotted on the security video and he says shots were fired from both vehicles. However only one of the vehicles have been found. The search for the other vehicle and suspects continues. Police aren't saying what the motive was in the crime or if the shooting was gang related.

