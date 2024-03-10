Minivan Careens Into Empty Canal Near Grandview, Occupants Taken to Hospitals

Benton County Sheriff's investigators continue to try to determine what led to the crash on Sunday.

Minivan tumbles into empty irrigation canal

The BCSO says the van was traveling on what they called an "unimproved" farm road, and eventually went through a T-intersection and crashed into the canal near North Griffin and Snipes Roads.

The location is about 3 miles northeast of Grandview in a rural farming area. All the occupants were taken to area hospitals but the BCSO said they appeared to be in stable condition.

Officers said the case will be investigated for possible DUI and Vehicular Assault. The crash was reported by a third-party not related to the incident. No other details were released.