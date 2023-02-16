Consumer Price Index Increases

Labor and Statistics reported this week that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.1% in December. Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 6.4% before seasonal adjustment.

The food index increased 0.5% in January, and the food at home index rose 0.4% over the month. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased over the month. The index for other food at home rose 0.7% in January. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 0.7% over the month, as the index for eggs rose 8.5%.

The index for cereals and bakery products rose 1% over the month, while the index for nonalcoholic beverages increased 0.4% in January. In contrast, the fruits and vegetables index fell 0.5% over the month, with the fresh vegetables index declining 2.3%. The index for dairy and related products was unchanged in January.

