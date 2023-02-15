Leavenworth Child Pornography Case: Update

An arraignment date has been set for a Leavenworth man charged in a child pornography case that received assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Court documents show Michael J Ross, an employee at Cascade Medical Center, is charged with 18 counts of possessing sexually explicit images of children.

Deputies arrested Ross February 8th at a home on Icicle Road.

Court documents say deputies discovered framed photos of juvenile females on the wall and a studio center that they allege may have been used to take images of the victims.

His arraignment, in which Ross will hear the charges against him, is set for February 22nd.